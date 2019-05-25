INTERVIEW | 'Institutions are being restructured for a new India': Tejasvi Surya

Anusha Ravi By

BENGALURU: At 28 years of age, Tejasvi Surya is set to become the youngest member of parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha as Narendra Modi-led NDA returns to power. Sleep-deprived but not tired, the MP representing Bangalore South constituency was hurriedly packing his bags to catch a flight to New Delhi on Friday evening when The New Indian Express caught up with him. From revealing his roadmap for Bengaluru to implying a change of government in Karnataka, here is what the new rising star of BJP had to say. Edited excerpts:

A margin of more than 3.25 lakh votes, did you expect such a huge mandate?

Honestly, not to sound audacious, but when I was amidst the people during the campaigns, the love for Narendra Modi was clear. I also felt that the constituents of Bangalore South were extremely enthused with the idea of the PM choosing a young candidate, who they believe will bring in new energy and a new sense of purpose to the city’s and state’s polity. Both of these factors contributed immensely to the kind of response we got.

What is your plan of action now that you are an MP?

I will strive to be the voice of the young Indian. The PM has already articulated a grand vision of New India and the institutions of the country are now being restructured and infused with fresh energy. I will strive to contribute to the building of new Karnataka and new Bengaluru, in tune with the PM’s vision. The Central and State government play an important role in the infrastructure needs of a city. Whether it’s bringing in additional funds to improve the infra or addressing the city’s needs in terms of public mobility, sewage connections, or its water woes, these issues need to be addressed.

Have you set a timeline on priorities over the next five years?

I think its too early to comment on the next five years. These are complex issues that do not have a ‘magic wand’ solution. I personally believe that for a long time in this country, urban policy has not been given importance in the manner that it deserves. One of the promises I made during my campaign was to establish an urban policy think tank in Bengaluru named after the city’s founder Kempegowda. I also want to start a discussion on the city’s civic engagement and problems in a more informed, intelligent and meaningful manner.

Do you see yourself being part of Modi’s cabinet?

I have no such aspirations nor ambitions. People have given me a massive mandate and a lot of work already. I have a lot of expectations that I am carrying and I want to, honestly, live up to them.

But you wouldn’t say no if you were offered a cabinet position?

Since the day I joined the party, I have done what the party has asked of me earnestly, efficiently and have excelled in it.

How do you intend to handle the conflict between the state and central government considering different parties are in power?

People of Karnataka had given a very clear mandate for the BJP in 2018 and I am sure that the mandate will be respected in 2019. The problem of having two different governments at the state and centre with different political complexions will not be an issue anymore.

Are you saying there will be a change of government at the state?

That is what I have implied. These are political questions that only circumstances as they evolve can answer. Let’s just wait and watch how things evolve.