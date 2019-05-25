Many Congress legislators ready to join BJP: Angadi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly elected Kolar MP Muniswamy has claimed that five to six legislators from his constituency are likely to support Yeddyurappa to become the Chief Minister again.

“Within a week, there will be many changes in the state politics,’’ he said.



However, he refused to disclose legislators’ names. In Belagavi, newly elected BJP MP Suresh Angadi too claimed that a change of guard will take place in the state, as several Congress MLAs are keen to join the saffron party.



According to him, many Congress MLAs, including all from Belagavi, will be joining the BJP shortly.

He also added, “I congratulate Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi for helping me get the highest number of votes from his Gokak assembly segment this time (more than 50,000 votes). Although Ramesh is in Congress, we have been good old friends.”

“He has more experience in politics than me. Unfortunately, his party neglected a loyal party worker like him,’’ Angadi said.



The BJP MP said, “When Ramesh Jarkiholi found that his self respect was at stake in Congress, he decided to join the BJP. The Congress MLA was joining the saffron outfit impressed by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state party president B S Yeddyurappa.”



On questioning whether Congress MLAs would continue to be in the party after its miserable defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Angadi said, “All Congress MLAs of Belagavi district headed by Ramesh would joining the BJP soon.”



When asked whether the BJP would form a government in the state with the help of dissident MLAs of the Congress, he said: “That will be decided by senior leaders of the party

like Yeddyurappa and Jagadish Shettar.”