Bengaluru taken by storm: Traffic disrupted, cars damaged; rain likely to continue

Thunderstorm, lightning and 70 kmph winds disrupted normal life in the city on Saturday.

Traffic policemen clear Nandidurga Road after the strong winds broke a tree, on Saturday | shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thunderstorm, lightning and 70 kmph winds disrupted normal life in the city on Saturday. A tree fell on a car in Sanki Road, three were reportedly injured in the incident.

As trees got uprooted and branches fell across the roads, traffic was disrupted, dampening the weekend spirit of Bengalureans.  Waterlogging and power cuts due to tree falls worsened the situation in the city. According to the BBMP control room, the trees were seen falling in areas like Vijayanagar, Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Wilson Garden, Rajajinagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kammanahalli, ITC Factory, and Double Road. Among 16 trees fallen across the city, about a dozen of them got uprooted in Vijayanagar itself.

A transformer caught fire in BTM Layout and a car got damaged on KR Road in Basavanagudi, as the branch of a tree fell on it. Similarly, another car was damaged near Sankey tank as branches of a tree fell on it. No casualties were reported.

Earlier, at 8 pm, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a weather bulletin stating that the city is likely to receive thunderstorm accompanied with 30 to 40 kmph wind, and light to moderate spells of rain. However, the city witnessed rain with 70 kmph wind, which was more than what was predicted.

Forecast For Next 24 Hours

India Meteorological Department Bengaluru issued local forecast for the city for the next two days. On Sunday there will be a cloudy sky. The city is very likely to receive rain or thundershower for the next two-three days, mainly in the evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Monday, the sky will be partly cloudy, with possibilities of rain or thundershower.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre also predicted the same.

