Post polls, Deve Gowda’s supporters still smarting from his defeat

Tumakuru Rural MLA D C Gowrishankar tried to help Gowda in his constituency, but in vain. 

Published: 27th May 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 02:33 PM

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Staunch supporters of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda have been unable to come to terms with his defeat. Even supporters of Chikkanayakanahalli MLA J C Madhuswami, who sympathised with the JDS supremo, said Gowda should not have contested from Tumakuru towards the end of his political career.

“Congress leaders had conspired to defeat H D Deve Gowda. If there was no alliance, Gowda would have won by not less than a 2 lakh votes margin,” Gowrishankar told his supporters on Sunday. He had also contested against former Madhugiri MLA K N Rajanna, as the latter had allegedly helped BJP candidate G S Basavaraju in defeating Gowda.

“The CM may feel bad and Deve Gowda may initiate action against me, but I want the alliance to end—enough is enough,” he said.
 

