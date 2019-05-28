Home States Karnataka

BJP slams HDK ‘dictatorship’

State BJP leaders on Monday took to social media to slam Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and JDS, for allegedly curtailing freedom of expression. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State BJP leaders on Monday took to social media to slam Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and JDS, for allegedly curtailing freedom of expression. 

According to them, police have registered an FIR against the editor and staff of a Kannada newspaper for publishing a news article about former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his family.

Karnataka police have registered a complaint by JD(S) and filed an FIR against the editor and staff of the newspaper for publishing news against the “first family of the party”, said senior BJP leader B L Santosh. 
BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and BJP general secretary C T Ravi too accused the CM of curtailing freedom of expression and urged the government to withdraw the FIR.

“After attacking social media activists, now the CM’s dictatorship is targeting journalists,” said senior BJP leader Arvind Limbavali. The Srirampura Police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by JDS leader Pradeep Kumar.

