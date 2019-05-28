Karnataka crisis: In a last-ditch bid, Congress-JDS coalition to expand cabinet to quell dissent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress-JDS coalition government has decided to expand the cabinet to quell dissent and keep its flock together.

With disgruntled legislators like Ramesh Jarkiholi and K Sudhakar meeting BJP leaders at a time the coalition is under immense pressure to keep the government up and running, the two parties have decided to fill up three vacant cabinet berths.

The JDS has two berths and the Congress has one. Sources say that the expansion could happen by the end of this week.

After the Lok Sabha poll debacle, the coalition is taking all precautions to retain power. With 105 legislators, BJP in Karnataka is said to be confident of gaining the support of two independent MLAs and the disgruntled Congress leaders.

The Congress-JDS coalition is considering inducting former minister and independent MLA R Shankar or another independent Nagesh. Other possible names doing the rounds are Congress’ Hirekerur MLA BC Patil, Ballari MLA Nagendra and JDS senior leader and MLC Basavaraj Horatti.

While some sections of the coalition expect the exercise to see the dropping of a few ministers to accommodate sulking leaders, Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah said there were no such plans.

“There will be no reshuffle. There are three vacant berths as of now and we need to make appointments to those vacant berths. There is no plan of dropping anyone from the cabinet,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru. Congress sources say the party fears rising dissent if existing ministers are dropped to make space for rebel legislators. The JDS, however, is open to dropping a couple of ministers to make way for disappointed leaders.

No Congress MLA will desert the party, says Siddaramaiah



JDS had plans of dropping minister M C Managuli even before the Lok Sabha elections but had applied brakes on the thought.

“There are chances that some ministers may be dropped. They have been in power for a year now and they can make space for others,” said a party source.

The coalition partners are careful about the cabinet berths and appointments to boards and corporations unwilling to let the dissent snowball into a deeper crisis.

With the BJP keen on not making a move until May 30 when the Prime Minister and the Union council of ministers take the oath of office, the coalition is hoping to make some quick amends.

“Not a single Congress MLA including Ramesh Jarkiholi will desert the party. BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa has been claiming for the last one year that this government will fall and he will continue saying that for the next four years,” Siddaramaiah said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Kumathalli, one of the disgruntled Congress legislators, met Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday.

Speaking to reporters later, Kumathalli said, “I had to discuss my constituency issues with the Chief Minister and he has assured to help. I am a Congress leader and we are all together.”