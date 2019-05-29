Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to seek legal opinion on Cauvery issue

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the government will  convene an all-party meeting, if required, to discuss the Cauvery issue.

Published: 29th May 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery water

File Photo of Cauvery water released from a dam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the government will convene an all-party meeting, if required, to discuss the Cauvery issue.

The CWMA has directed Karnataka to release 9.19 tmc ft water to Tamil Nadu as and when the appropriate inflows are received in the four reservoirs in Karnataka — KRS, Hemavathy, Kabini and Harangi. Shivakumar said the government will protect state’s interest and at the same time  respect the Authority’s direction to release water. “We will consult our legal experts before taking any decision,” he said.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority will review the situation at its next meeting.Meanwhile, Raitha Sangha leader Nanjunde Gowda said there was no need to panic as the Authority directed the government to release water based on inflow into the reservoirs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cauvery Issue Karnataka Tamil Nadu DK Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp