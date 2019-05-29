Karnataka to seek legal opinion on Cauvery issue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the government will convene an all-party meeting, if required, to discuss the Cauvery issue.

The CWMA has directed Karnataka to release 9.19 tmc ft water to Tamil Nadu as and when the appropriate inflows are received in the four reservoirs in Karnataka — KRS, Hemavathy, Kabini and Harangi. Shivakumar said the government will protect state’s interest and at the same time respect the Authority’s direction to release water. “We will consult our legal experts before taking any decision,” he said.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority will review the situation at its next meeting.Meanwhile, Raitha Sangha leader Nanjunde Gowda said there was no need to panic as the Authority directed the government to release water based on inflow into the reservoirs.