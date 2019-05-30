Karnataka students develop new 'tamper proof' digital voting system 

By Express News Service

Democratic voting is a crucial event in any country. The most common way in which a country votes is through an EVM based system. Using the old or the present voting system no longer seems efficient due to various recurring errors. Students of Sri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management, Bantakal have developed Digital Electoral System.

Digital Electoral System is a computerised electoral system which is different from the present system. Digital voting is the use of electronic devices, such as voting machines or an internet browser, to cast votes. These are sometimes referred to as e-voting when voting using a machine in a polling station, and i-voting when using a web browser.

This system mainly focuses on designing of a fully-fledged digital voting system that facilitates users i.e. voters, candidates and Election Commission who will conduct the election process. The system is designed in such a way that only the election commission has the permission to access the system, but the modification of data is not permitted.

From registration of the voter or the candidate details up to counting of results, the system is made to be fully secure. The system is designed in such a way that it will make the electoral system much simpler and easier form the present one. It is designed with enough security and more a digital way of voting method.

The system was developed by Chethan P Vernekar, Alfiya Pallowkar, Aziza Madiha, the final year Computer Science and Engineering students of Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management, Bantakal, Udupi under the guidance of the faculty members of the department- Anujna Rao and Ramyashree.

(This story is taken from EdexLive.com)