Home States Karnataka

HAL and IIT-K offer cloud seeding technology at low cost to Karnataka

Claim higher probablity of generating rainfall; yet to work out the estimated cost

Published: 31st May 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Cloud

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the state cabinet has already approved cloud-seeding project of Rs 91 crore, with Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants bagging the contract, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) have jointly written to Karnataka government offering their low-cost technology for cloud seeding.

While the estimated cost has not yet been worked out for the HAL-IIT-K proposal, state government officials expect it will be much less than the already approved contract.“While HAL did not participate in the tendering process, they along with IIT-K can present the technology to us. It is good to have our own technology, as this also reduces cost of the project with no import expenses,” said H S Prakash Kumar, Chief Engineer, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, while speaking on the sidelines of the first International Conference on Cloud Seeding.

“We tied up with HAL as they have their own Dornier aircraft which can fly at higher altitudes. The salts were evaluated by an Israeli expert who said they were superior to commercially available chemicals in the market. The difference is that ours has a higher probability of generating rainfall,” said Manindra Agrawal, Deputy Director of IIT-K.

The cloud-seeding project is being implemented by the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDPR) department and the work orders will be issued on Monday. The spraying of chemicals on the clouds will go on for 90 days.

Krishna Byre Gowda, Minister of RDPR said: “The state has been reeling under drought for the last 13 to 14 years. When we did cloud seeding in 2017, rainfall increased by 27 per cent, with the areas receiving 2.5 to 5 TMC of rainwater. However, this is not the only solution to mitigating drought but is one among the several mechanisms in our basket.”“It is not an alternative to rainwater harvesting, recharging groundwater or sustainable living,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Karnataka cloud seeding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp