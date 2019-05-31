Home States Karnataka

Udupi: About 50 kg of oil spill filth collected at Malpe beach

Release of oil spill into the marine ecosystem in Malpe beach area has been cleaned by Udupi district administration and Malpe development committee together on Wednesday.

Published: 31st May 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 05:45 AM

Volunteers cleaning the oil spill at Malpe beach, on Wednesday I Express

UDUPI: Release of oil spill into the marine ecosystem in Malpe beach area has been cleaned by Udupi district administration and Malpe development committee together on Wednesday. They collected hazardous materials on Malpe beach which weighed approximately 50 kg.

Residues found near Malpe beach and St Mary’s Island shore has worried the stakeholders in the tourism sector. As such filth tarnishes the image of this beautiful beach, it may impact the footfall also. Sudesh Shetty, the leaseholder for developing Malpe beach told TNIE that a ship may have released the oil into the water in the deep sea which is now reaching the shore. It is liquid petroleum hydrocarbon that causes severe damage to the marine ecosystem, he said.

The oil spill has reached the shoreline in Yermal, Hejamady, Malpe, Kodi Kanyana and Beejadi in the past four-five days. Sudesh Shetty also pointed out that Malpe is the best beach in this temple city. ‘’So, we are worried as oil spill may wash further down and it is difficult to dispose.”

Local shopkeepers are worried about the impact of the oil spill on tourism development. Prasad S, a shopkeeper near Malpe beach area told TNIE that last year too, Malpe beach had witnessed oil spill and it had reduced the beauty of the beach.  About 10 volunteers cleaned the Malpe beach on Wednesday and cleaning of St Mary’s Island shore continued on Thursday. Meanwhile, Pollution Control Board officials reviewed the cleanup drive conducted at the Malpe beach.

