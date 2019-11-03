Congress, JDS go for Yediyurappa’s jugular over videogate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A video clip, believed to be of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa claiming that the BJP central leadership was in the know of plans to take the help of rebel Congress and JDS MLAs to form the government in Karnataka, has raised the political heat in the state.

While the Congress has demanded the President to dismiss the Yediyurappa government and also sack Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the cabinet, the JDS plans to take the video to the Supreme Court which is hearing the rebel MLAs’ petitions against the Karnataka Speaker’s decision to disqualify them.

The video is said to have been recorded during a recent party meeting in Hubballi where Yediyurappa chided his party leaders for demanding tickets to BJP leaders and not to the rebels.

Reacting to the development, former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, during a media interaction at the Press Club here on Saturday, said the voice in the video sounds like Yediyurappa, but played it cautious saying he was not sure if it is fake. “Anyway, we are submitting it to the Supreme Court on Monday or Tuesday,’’ he said.

The state Congress also took its campaign online, tweeting #ResignBSYShah.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Opposition leader in the Assembly, Siddaramiah, and Opposition leader in the Council, S R Patil, have written a letter to President on Saturday demanded the dismissal of the Yediyurappa-led government and also Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ouster from the Cabinet. The letter was submitted to Governor Vajubai Vala.

“Yediyurappa had openly spoken about the disqualified MLAs stating that all the 17 resigned at the behest of BJP national president Amit Shah and were kept in Mumbai under the direct supervision of the BJP leadership. Yediyurappa clearly admits that he and the BJP central leadership have masterminded the resignations and defections of 17 MLAs,” the letter said.

Further, the letter pointed out that such actions violate the provisions of Article 190 and the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India. “When they took oath, they had promised to uphold the Constitution. But contrary to that, they have engineered and forced resignations. This is nothing but ‘murder of democracy’. Both of them do not have the moral right to continue in office as CM and Home Minister. We request you to take cognizance of unethical, undemocratic and unconstitutional acts of Yediyurappa and Shah and dismiss the State Government headed by Yediyurappa and Home Minister Amit Shah from the Union Council of Minister,’’ it added.

The state Congress also took its campaign online, tweeting #ResignBSYShah. Siddaramiah, in his tweet said, “There is clear evidence to show that both @CMofKarnataka & @HMOIndia are involved in Operation Kamala. Hence, there is no question of leaving it. We will submit this evidence to Supreme Court and ask for justice.’’

Who leaked the video?

The BJP meeting at Hubballi was open to only invited members of the core committee. There are two versions on why the video was recorded. While some say it was done to show the disqualified MLAs that Yediyurappa is fully supporting them, some other leaders feel the video was leaked by someone who is opposed to the CM.