No bail for DK Shivakumar, ED serves notice to brother Suresh

BENGALURU: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate, in a bail petition filed by incarcerated Congress MLA DK Shivakumar. The MLA’s hopes of getting bail from the High Court will now have to wait till October 14, when the matter comes up for hearing again.

Shivakumar had filed a petition seeking bail in the Delhi High Court, after the special CBI court refused to grant him bail in a case filed by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The lower court had even extended his judicial custody till October 1. With the ED expected to seek extension of his custody, Shivakumar moved the Delhi High Court. While no respite came his way, the court has issued notice to ED to respond to the petition.

Shivakumar has been in custody ever since he was arrested by Enforcement Directorate officials on September 3. The Vokkaliga strongman has spent almost a month in Tihar Jail where Congress veteran P Chidambaram is also lodged in a CBI case.

ED officials on Monday issued notice to incarcerated MLA DK Shivakumar’s brother and Congress MP from Bangalore Rural DK Suresh. The ED had earlier issued notices and summoned Shivakumar’s daughter for questioning. Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar was also questioned in connection with the case, as were Shivakumar’s aides.