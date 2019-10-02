This govt won’t last more than two months: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “This government will barely survive another two months, I know it. This government has come to power only to loot the people of this state,” said former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy as he addressed a rally in Dasarahalli assembly constituency in the run-up to the bypolls to 15 assembly seats in the state.

Accusing the BS Yediyurappa led BJP government of looting hundreds of crores in exchange of transfer, Kumaraswamy directly attacked BDA commissioner G C Prakash of bribing the BJP government to secure the post. “People I threw out for offering bribes to acquire posts have been given positions of BDA commissioner in exchange of bribe of Rs 10-15 crore,” Kumaraswamy said.

Lashing out at Yediyurappa for stalling or cancelling all work orders as well as decisions taken under Kumaraswamy’s chief ministership in the Congress-JDS coalition government, the former CM claimed that this was unprecedented. “What does it mean to cancel all decisions taken by a previous cabinet and those approved by the legislative assembly? Never in the history of Karnataka has such a thing happened,” Kumaraswamy added. With eyes set on willing at least two seats in Bengaluru in the upcoming bypolls, the JDS has started its campaigns.