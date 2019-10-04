Home States Karnataka

Centenarian philatelist Krishna Kadekodi passes away

Centenarian philatelist and coin collector Krishna Gopalkrishna Kadekodi passed away at his residence in Sadashiv Nagar in Belagavi at 2.30 am on Thursday.

Published: 04th October 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Philatelist and coin collector Krishna Gopalkrishna Kadekodi

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Centenarian philatelist and coin collector Krishna Gopalkrishna Kadekodi passed away at his residence in Sadashiv Nagar in Belagavi at 2.30 am on Thursday. He was 102 and is survived by three sons and a daughter. He started his career as a revenue inspector and retired as a special deputy commissioner at the Regional Commissioner’s Office in Belagavi. He was the first tahsildar of Panaji after the liberation of Goa from Portuguese occupation.

Kadekodi was popular not only in India, but also aborad for his hobby of collecting stamps, coins and antiques.

His collection includes a coloured stamp of Queen Victoria issued in 1854. 
He was also instrumental in the release of stamps on Kittur Rani Channama, N S Hardikar and other freedom fighters.  In recognition of his hobby, the United States government released a stamp for 41 cents on his 90th birthday.

Kadekodi has collected all the stamps on Mahatma Gandhi released in 64 countries, including India. The government of India had conferred him with a gold medal. 

Kadekodi, who set up a philatelic and coin collectors association in Belagavi in 1975, had served as state advisor for the state philately collectors association. He has been awarded several gold medals at the philatelic exhibition in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Dharwad and other places. Not just stamps, Kadekodi has collected gold, silver and other metal coins from the period of Mughals, Peshwas and notes from the year 1860. His collection includes coins released by the British between 1835 and 1947. The Gold Mohar coin of the East India Company released in 1765 is also part of the collection.

His hobby was not just collect the coins but to preserve the history behind the coins. In addition to this, he had also collected and preserved traditional antique items. The old and traditional utensils used by the people of Malnad to prepare food are also part of his collection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp