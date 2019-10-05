Home States Karnataka

Belagavi farmers gherao CM, demand flood relief funds

Yediyurappa said the Centre had not rejected the report on floods sent by his government.

Published: 05th October 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Centre’s delay in releasing flood relief funds to the state took a toll on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who had to face the people’s ire in Belagavi on Friday morning, hours before the Rs 1,200-crore relief package was announced. 

Protesting against the Centre’s anti-Karnataka stance, many farmers lay down on the road, forcing his car to a halt near the guesthouse in Belagavi. Before the situation could slip out of hand, the CM intervened to pacify the agitating farmers, assuring them that his government would pay the entire compensation at the earliest.

Unrelenting, the agitators continued raising slogans against Yediyurappa’s government, forcing police to arrest them to make way for the CM’s convoy. A team of senior officials was sent to meet the farmers at the APMC police station in Belagavi, in an attempt to take them into confidence. Later, several teams of farmers staged protests near flood-hit Darur village in Athani taluk, and the Krishna Sugar Factory premises.

Yediyurappa said the Centre had not rejected the report on floods sent by his government. “The Centre asked for some clarifications, for which we have already sent officials to New Delhi. The state government has brought the ground situation in the state to the Centre’s notice and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are also aware of the flood situation in Karnataka,’’ said Yediyurappa. He said his government was prepared to take up rehabilitation on its own.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farmers Belagavi flood relief Karnataka floods BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp