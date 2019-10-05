Home States Karnataka

Flood aid comes as big relief for BSY, ‘too little’ for Opposition

Govt estimated damage at Rs 35,000-Rs 1 lakh crore; While state BJP leaders express gratitude to PM, Cong, JDS flay Centre for ‘inadequate’ funds
 

Published: 05th October 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

CM BS Yeddiyurappa hears people’s grievances in Belagavi, on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day when an embattled CM BS Yediyurappa confessed that the “state government’s financials are not sound”, the release of Rs 1,200 crore came as a shot in the arm for the BJP government. 
BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar said, “The Centre has announced interim relief of Rs 1,200 crore, and in the next few days, the state will get more relief from the Centre.’’  

While BJP ministers and leaders said the release of funds would help speed up relief work in flood-hit areas, the Congress and JDS called it “too little, too late”.  The state had estimated the damage across the state to be Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore.   

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy was quick to criticise the sum released. “They have succumbed to the protests and public anger, and have measured and weighed and released Rs 1,200 crore. Even if the treasury has funds, the state government had forgotten the flood victims, this is our misfortune. At least now let them become alert.’’ 

“The relief announced by the Centre is grossly insufficient. While the state government had sought Rs 38,000 crore, they have sanctioned a pittance, a mere Rs 1200 crore,” said former CM Siddaramaiah.
Former Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, “It is too little, too late. When a leader(referring to Yatnal) raises the flood issue, they slap him with a notice! After 45-50 days, you release such a miniscule sum. The estimated loss is Rs 1 lakh crore and even the state BJP government had demanded Rs 5,000 crore. This is not going to help anyone. When you don’t respond to an urgent need in time, what is the use of a delayed lethargic response?’’

Congress and JDS leaders insisted that the Centre needs to release more funds expeditiously to help victims.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, heaved a sigh of relief as the Centre announced the flood relief, even as public anger was growing. Leaders from within the party were also questioning the delay in release of funds. 
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayana expressed gratitude for the support from PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the funds. Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said, “Our government has released an amount of Rs 1,200 crore in advance.’’

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said, “We are happy they have done something, we have faith that they will release more funds in the future.’’ Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the “advance release of funds to Karnataka would speed up relief and restoration work in Karnataka’’. 
“The relief announced by the Centre is grossly insufficient. While the state government had sought Rs 38,000 crore, they have sanctioned a pittance, a mere Rs 1200 crore,” said former CM Siddaramaiah.

CM: finances not sound

In response to rising demands by farmers in flood-hit areas to release crop compensation on the lines of the Maharashtra government, Yediyurappa said he had directed Deputy Commissioners to study the Maharashtra model to check if it was financially viable for Karnataka. Addressing a meeting at Darur, Yediyurappa admitted that the financial position of his government was not sound, but said that a sum of Rs 5 lakh was being provided for construction of each damaged house.

In spite of the odds he was facing, the CM said he had been trying to provide maximum relief to those who had lost their properties in the recent floods. Yediyurappa said that within the next 15 days, his cabinet would give its nod to implement a multi-village drinking water project worth Rs 80 crore in 16 villages of Athani taluk. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka floods flood relief
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp