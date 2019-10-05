Flood aid comes as big relief for BSY, ‘too little’ for Opposition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day when an embattled CM BS Yediyurappa confessed that the “state government’s financials are not sound”, the release of Rs 1,200 crore came as a shot in the arm for the BJP government.

BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar said, “The Centre has announced interim relief of Rs 1,200 crore, and in the next few days, the state will get more relief from the Centre.’’

While BJP ministers and leaders said the release of funds would help speed up relief work in flood-hit areas, the Congress and JDS called it “too little, too late”. The state had estimated the damage across the state to be Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy was quick to criticise the sum released. “They have succumbed to the protests and public anger, and have measured and weighed and released Rs 1,200 crore. Even if the treasury has funds, the state government had forgotten the flood victims, this is our misfortune. At least now let them become alert.’’

“The relief announced by the Centre is grossly insufficient. While the state government had sought Rs 38,000 crore, they have sanctioned a pittance, a mere Rs 1200 crore,” said former CM Siddaramaiah.

Former Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, “It is too little, too late. When a leader(referring to Yatnal) raises the flood issue, they slap him with a notice! After 45-50 days, you release such a miniscule sum. The estimated loss is Rs 1 lakh crore and even the state BJP government had demanded Rs 5,000 crore. This is not going to help anyone. When you don’t respond to an urgent need in time, what is the use of a delayed lethargic response?’’

Congress and JDS leaders insisted that the Centre needs to release more funds expeditiously to help victims.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, heaved a sigh of relief as the Centre announced the flood relief, even as public anger was growing. Leaders from within the party were also questioning the delay in release of funds.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayana expressed gratitude for the support from PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the funds. Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said, “Our government has released an amount of Rs 1,200 crore in advance.’’

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said, “We are happy they have done something, we have faith that they will release more funds in the future.’’ Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the “advance release of funds to Karnataka would speed up relief and restoration work in Karnataka’’.

CM: finances not sound

In response to rising demands by farmers in flood-hit areas to release crop compensation on the lines of the Maharashtra government, Yediyurappa said he had directed Deputy Commissioners to study the Maharashtra model to check if it was financially viable for Karnataka. Addressing a meeting at Darur, Yediyurappa admitted that the financial position of his government was not sound, but said that a sum of Rs 5 lakh was being provided for construction of each damaged house.

In spite of the odds he was facing, the CM said he had been trying to provide maximum relief to those who had lost their properties in the recent floods. Yediyurappa said that within the next 15 days, his cabinet would give its nod to implement a multi-village drinking water project worth Rs 80 crore in 16 villages of Athani taluk.