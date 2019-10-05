Home States Karnataka

PM Narendra Modi heading a fascist regime: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Congress leader lambasted the Centre for ignoring the states demand for a relief of Rs 5,000 crore to help those affected by floods.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

By PTI

MANGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running a 'fascist' government at the Centre. "Modis administration is similar to that of Adolf Hitler. Nobody dares to speak against him," he said, talking to reporters at the international airport here.

Siddaramaiah was here on his way to Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru where he would meet the family of a farmer who committed suicide recently. He was also scheduled to address a public meeting there. He lambasted the Centre for ignoring the states demand for a relief of Rs 5,000 crore to help those affected by floods.

He said that the Centre has now sanctioned a meagre Rs 1,200 crore after a three-month-long wait. He alleged that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has little knowledge of the states financial condition. He now says there was not enough money to spend for relief measures.

"The treasury cannot go empty as the tax paid by the people was being collected by the government every month. Months after floods hit the state, the government could not get funds from the Centre for relief work," he said.

