Home States Karnataka

CM Yediyurappa visits flood-affected Yadgir district

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited flood-affected areas of Yadgir district on Saturday.

Published: 06th October 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister inspects a flood-affected place in Yadgir district, on Saturday|Express

By Express News Service

YADGIR: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited flood-affected areas of Yadgir district on Saturday. He personally visited Tinthani, Devapur village of Shorapur taluk, Kollur bridge of Shahapur taluk, Gouduru, Yakshanti and other villages, to hear the grievances of the affected people. 

Even as he made these visits, villagers of Yakshanti village shouted slogans against the chief minister for not giving much time to hear their woes. When Yediyurappa entered Yadgir city, JDS activists greeted the chief minister with black flags and shouted slogans against him for withdrawing the grant given to Gurmitkal constituency, which is represented by a JDS MLA. The police arrested the JDS activists immediately after resorting to mild caning.

In the evening the chief minister held a progress review meeting on the measures taken by Yadgir district administration with regard to flood relief works. Yadgir district in-charge minister Prabhu Chauhan, Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav, and officers of 37 different departments participated in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Yadgir flood relief
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp