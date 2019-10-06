CM Yediyurappa visits flood-affected Yadgir district

By Express News Service

YADGIR: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited flood-affected areas of Yadgir district on Saturday. He personally visited Tinthani, Devapur village of Shorapur taluk, Kollur bridge of Shahapur taluk, Gouduru, Yakshanti and other villages, to hear the grievances of the affected people.

Even as he made these visits, villagers of Yakshanti village shouted slogans against the chief minister for not giving much time to hear their woes. When Yediyurappa entered Yadgir city, JDS activists greeted the chief minister with black flags and shouted slogans against him for withdrawing the grant given to Gurmitkal constituency, which is represented by a JDS MLA. The police arrested the JDS activists immediately after resorting to mild caning.

In the evening the chief minister held a progress review meeting on the measures taken by Yadgir district administration with regard to flood relief works. Yadgir district in-charge minister Prabhu Chauhan, Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav, and officers of 37 different departments participated in the meeting.