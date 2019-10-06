Home States Karnataka

Prasanna calls NRC ‘unjust law’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the state government is mulling over National Register for Citizens (NRC) like system in the state, noted theatre director, writer and a Gandhian activist Prasanna hit out at the government and called such a system ‘an unjust law’.

“I know how draconian this law can become to innocent tribals, poor rural citizens and the minorities. Further, I fail to understand a law that can separate one Indian community from other Indian communities legally,” he said.

Prasanna stated that as a mark of protest, he will not register under the law, whenever it becomes operative in the state. According to him, such a law is against the constitution and is also against ‘dharma.’ Prasanna, who is launching an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow for protection of ‘sacred economy’ said, “In a situation where economy is collapsing, where lakhs of people are losing their jobs everyday, where climate change is looming large over us, one wonders, is this really necessary for our government to be doing?”

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently stated that the government is mulling over a NRC like system in the state and a decision will be taken after discussing it with the Union Minister.

