Weekend, festival rush leads to traffic congestion in Karnataka's Hampi

BALLARI: The World Heritage Site Hampi on Sunday witnessed major traffic jams with thousands of tourists flocking the place due to the extended weekend. However, due to poor management, tourists are suffering without basic amenities. The weather is conducive for a visit to Hampi, coupled with consecutive holidays in view of Dasara festival.

People from across the country and state have been camping here since Saturday evening. Tourists have come from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharastra among other places.

Rachayya S Sthavarimath, a local photographer, said there is a good crowd. The holiday crowd is not less than 50,000 people, Nagraj, a hotelier, said adding that for some people, coming here is an annual ritual. "Normally they come during or after Diwali, but surprisingly they are here in advance. Maybe due to the long holidays," he said. He added that the rush will continue for some time, at least till Diwali. However, foreign tourists are yet to arrive here. The locals say they will come here only after the Mysuru Dasara gets over.

The heritage site is filled with bikers who have come from various parts of the country. According to Rachayya, they have come in large numbers this year. A number of people, who chose to stay near Hampi, are finding it difficult to find rooms as all have been booked.