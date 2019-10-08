Tiger kills 80-year-old man in Bandipur, second death since September

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: An 80-year-old man from a village near Bandipur was killed by a tiger on the boundaries of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

This is the second human casualty from the same village since September 1, 2019. The incident was reported in Gopal Swamy Betta Wildlife Range of the Reserve. Besides a human kill reported in September, the area has also witnessed three cattle kill incidents in the last three weeks.

The locals are agitated over the latest death and are ganging up to protest against the forest officials. As the incident has happened outside the Reserve on a farm, large numbers of villagers are gathering at the site.

A team of foresters and veterinarian team is expected to reach the site. As most of the police officers are on Dasara duty in Mysuru, the foresters are finding it difficult to have a safe visit to the kill site.