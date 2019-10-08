Home States Karnataka

Tiger kills 80-year-old man in Bandipur, second death since September

Besides a human kill reported in September, the area has also witnessed three cattle kill incidents in the last three weeks.

Published: 08th October 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bandipur death

This is the second incident reported since September 1. (Photo | EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: An 80-year-old man from a village near Bandipur was killed by a tiger on the boundaries of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

This is the second human casualty from the same village since September 1, 2019. The incident was reported in Gopal Swamy Betta Wildlife Range of the Reserve. Besides a human kill reported in September, the area has also witnessed three cattle kill incidents in the last three weeks.

The locals are agitated over the latest death and are ganging up to protest against the forest officials. As the incident has happened outside the Reserve on a farm, large numbers of villagers are gathering at the site.

A team of foresters and veterinarian team is expected to reach the site. As most of the police officers are on Dasara duty in Mysuru, the foresters are finding it difficult to have a safe visit to the kill site.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandipur Man-Animal Conflict
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp