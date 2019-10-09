Canopy walk to be reopened in Western Ghats for tourists next month

Home States Karnataka

The canopy walk which is considered as one of the prestigious eco-tourism projects of Karnataka Forest Department ran into controversies after greens opposed to the operation of the same.

Published: 09th October 2019

The wooden planks suspended at a height of 30 feet will take visitors around the tree canopies.

The wooden planks suspended at a height of 30 feet will take visitors around the tree canopies. (Photo | Amit S Upadhye, EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The canopy walk, built amidst the dense forests of Western Ghats at Kuveshi near Castle Rock village of Uttara Kannada, will soon be reopened for tourists. 

The forest and tourism departments are chalking out plans to open the Canopy Walk for tourists in the next month. The prolonged monsoon this year delayed the opening as the FD had plans to open the walk in October month itself.

Preparations are underway to facilitate tourists in Canopy Walk that has been created in Kuveshi area near Castlerock village of Uttara Kannada district. The 240 mt long canopy walk structure has been built between four large trees at the height of 30 feet above the ground. The visitors can walk and watch unique flora and fauna in these parts of Ghats. 

The view of Western Ghats from Castlerock in Uttara Kannada district. (Photo | Amit S Upadhye, EPS)

The canopy walk which is considered as one of the prestigious eco-tourism projects of Karnataka Forest Department ran into controversies after greens opposed to the operation of the same. But the Forest department officials from the Kali Tiger Reserve (KTR) have claimed that all the legal hurdles to the project have been addressed and soon the rains stop the area will be opened for tourists. 

To begin with, an Eco Development Committee (EDC) is being formed involving local stakeholders. The locals will run taxis from Kungini forest gate which is located about 15 km from the site. The forest department is contemplating on awarding the contract of operation to EDS as well as Jungle Lodges and Resorts. 

"We are still working out on the cost per person. The Department is planning to levy a fee of Rs 250 per head for the visitors who wish to see Canopy Walk. Last year though the facility was open for only one month, several tourists had come and appreciated the structure. Presently the wooden clamps of Canopy Walk structure have been covered with plastic sheets and soon they will be removed," informed a senior official from the Kali Tiger Reserve.

The official pointed out that the KTR managed the Castle Rock additionally and there have been no legal hurdles pending to open the project for the tourists. "It will be one of the most important eco tourism destinations of North Karnataka in the future. The place is most suitable for serious researchers, nature lovers and research students," the official added.

Walk At A Glance 

* Canopy Walk is located at Kuveshi area of Castle Rock forest division

* The location is about 108 km from Hubballi and 500 km from Bengaluru 

* The canopy walk is 240 mt long structure built between four large trees

* The height of the Canopy Walk is 30 feet above the ground

* Regular jeep services to Canopy Walk are expected to begin in November 2019

