Political circles abuzz as Siddaramaiah calls up BJP leader CP Yogeshwar

Yogeshwar has been sulking because he has not been given any position in the government nor an MLC post, despite the fact that he played an important role during Operation Kamala.

Published: 09th October 2019 04:50 AM

CP Yogeshwar (File Photo |EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The big buzz in Bengaluru’s political circles was created by a phone call made by interim Opposition leader Siddaramaiah to Channapatna BJP Vokkaliga strongman CP Yogeshwar, who is known to be unhappy in his own party. With just days to go before the Karnataka assembly session begins and the Congress announces a new leader and about two months left for the bypolls, this call is of great significance.  

C P Yogeshwar

Yogeshwar has been sulking because he has not been given any position in the government nor an MLC post, despite the fact that he played an important role during Operation Kamala. The BJP has remained mum about rewarding him. The Congress camp is in a twitter over Siddaramaiah speaking to Yogeshwar, as he is a powerful Vokkaliga leader who will be important in the upcoming bypolls. For Siddaramaiah, who suffered an anti-Vokkaliga image, every powerful Vokkaliga leader on his side will be important.

However, the key concern is Yogeshwar, who is also arch-rival of imprisoned Congress leader DK Shivakumar and his brother MP DK Suresh, who are facing ED challenges. With the struggle inside the Congress over the selection of new Opposition leaders for the assembly and council, the Siddaramaiah camp is locked in a bitter struggle for power against Reddy-Lingayat leader H K Patil and Vokkaliga leader D K Shivakumar’s group. At this juncture, bringing in Shivakumar’s arch-rival is certainly a significant development. However, it could turn Siddaramaiah’s relationship with Shivakumar sour.   

Yogeshwar is not an MLA because he was defeated by Vokkaliga opponent, H D Kumaraswamy, who contested against him. Both Shivakumar and Yogeshwar have been at loggerheads and are sworn, enemies. The Shivakumar camp is now worried about how to counter Siddaramaiah on this move.

