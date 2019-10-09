Home States Karnataka

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge refuses to talk about posts, says high command will decide

Kharge said people are fed up with the BJP government in the state and Centre.

Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: File / PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the party high command is aware of all developments in the party’s state unit and will take an appropriate decision on appointments to key posts. “The high command is aware of everything, and will take an appropriate decision,” Kharge said, declining to respond to a question on developments in the Congress state unit over appointments to key posts. Infighting among party leaders has delayed appointments and the party is likely to take a decision on Wednesday.

Kharge said people are fed up with the BJP government in the state and Centre. The former MP from Kalaburagi said central assistance for flood relief is too little and people in flood-hit regions are yet came to terms with their grief.

Kharge, who is AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, said the party will come to power in Maharashtra with an alliance of like-minded parties. “People in Maharashtra are fed up with the anti-people policies and attitude of both the Union and Maharashtra governments, and will teach the BJP and its allies a lesson,” he said.

Asked about dissatisfaction over the distribution of tickets for the candidates, Kharge said that tickets were distributed depending on the Committee’s decision. “It is not the decision of an individual. It is unfair to say that I have played a role in refusing tickets to some candidates, “ Kharge said. 

List of star campaigners for Maha out

Mallikarjun Kharge said, the Congress is due to launch an intensive campaign in Maharashtra, where 
All India Congress Committee President Sonia Gandhi is also due to the campaign. AICC has also released a list of star campaigners for Maharashtra.

