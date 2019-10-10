I-T department raids properties of Karnataka's former deputy CM G Parmeshwara

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Karnataka & Goa on Thursday swooped down upon some prestigious medical colleges in Karnataka over alleged admission malpractices.

The colleges reportedly belong to leading politicians in the state.

The search and seizure operations were carried out at Sri Devraj Urs Academy of Higher Education & Research in Kolar, Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Tumkaru, which reportedly belong to former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara. The raids are also taking place at RL Jalappa Hospital and Research Centre in Tamaka, Tumkaru, which is owned by former Congress leader RL Jalappa.

According to official sources, these colleges have come under the scanner of Income Tax Department for allegedly charging crores of rupees for medical seats amounting to suppression of taxable income and concealment of assets disproportionate to known sources of income. “Seats are being auctioned to students in many higher education colleges in Karnataka,” added the officer.

Speaking to the media, Dr G Parameshwara said, "Let them search, it is their duty. If there are concealments or irregularities, they will make it public. I don't have a problem if they raid. Let them examine everything. We will abide by their suggestions.''

The Congress leaders in the state, however, are infuriated by this action. One of the party leaders said, ''The election commission has already announced the dates for the upcoming by-polls which is 5 December. And when we have less than two months left, BJP is doing what it does best, that is conduct raids against opposition leaders. We have seen this before too."

The deputy CM and his wife Kannika were not available for comment.

