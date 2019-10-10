Siddaramaiah overcomes dissent within Congress, becomes Leader of Opposition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s official. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday was appointed the Leader of Opposition in the Sate Assembly. Siddaramaiah, who had to stave off ‘opposition’ from party leaders —

HK Patil, KH Muniyappa and B K Hariprasad — thanked party president Sonia Gandhi for reposing “faith” in him.

Former minister SR Patil is Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal made the announcement. The appointments come a day ahead of the winter session of the state legislature from Thursday.

Siddaramaiah said, “Sonia Gandhi has reposed faith in me and given me this position. I will work to strengthen the Congress against the communal party. They made me opposition leader and then they made me CM. I will work to bring the party to power once again.’’

Race to the post of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which is of cabinet rank, had gained momentum as factions had emerged within the party both in favour and opposing Siddaramaiah, who was seen as a key contender.

Siddaramaiah now ceases to be a member of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the party, the party said in a press release.

Siddaramaiah said, “Venugopal called me and I told him that I do not want to be Congress Working Committee member.’’



Senior Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry was recently sent by the party high command to solicit the opinion of local leaders on the post of LoP and it is said many were in favour of Siddaramaiah. A section within the party, especially old guards, are unhappy with Siddaramaiah “gaining control” over the party.

Traditionally one person held the posts of both LoP and Congress Legislative Party leader.

As the Congress Legislature Party leader, Siddaramaiah was the leader of the Congress in the assembly and the council. But now he is only the leader of opposition. If the rule of one man one post is applied, it means he will lose the CLP leader’s position. For the moment, it appears the Congress is not interested in rocking the boat because Siddaramaiah had said, “CLP leader and opposition leader will not be separate.’’

H K Patil who was Siddaramaiah’s challenger said, “We are loyal Congressmen. We abide by the high command’s decision.’’



Veteran party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and K H Muniyappa said they welcome the high command’s decision.’’