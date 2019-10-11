Home States Karnataka

Boxing coach sure of good Olympics show

The second selection round will be held in Paris in May and training will be held for this in Patiala.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chenanda A Kuttappa (centre) with boxers Amit Panghal (right) and Manish Kaushik (left) | Express

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI: “India will surely win many medals in the boxing category in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” said Chenanda A Kuttappa, the coach of the Indian boxing team.  A native of Kodagu, Kutappa is the recipient of the Dronacharya Award.

Boxer Amit Panghal, who won silver medal and Manish Kaushik, who won bronze medal, in the recent boxing championship in Russia were trained by Kuttappa. He also holds pride in training famed boxer Vijendra Singh.

“For the very first time, India has won two medals in an international boxing event like Russian Boxing Championship. A total of 78 countries took part and India was ranked 6th,” Kuttappa, a former boxing champion, told The New Indian Express over phone.“India will definitely win many medals and carve a niche for itself in the Olympics.

Meanwhile, an international boxing championship will be held in India in 2021 and I am confident that we will excel in this championship. Rigorous training is going on to achieve this goal,”  Kuttappa  said.
The training for Olympic is going on and first round of selection will be held in China in February. “Training is being held for the first round in Ballari’s Jindal Centre,” he said.

The second selection round will be held in Paris in May and training will be held for this in Patiala.“The boxing scene in India is improving. Many championships are being held at national and international levels, which is a boon to the players. Also, boxing techniques have changed recently and this has resulted in brisk training,”opined Kutappa. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp