Home States Karnataka

Flipkart slapped Rs 1 lakh penalty for delivering coat instead of cricket bat

Despite several requests from the customer, Flipkart failed to replace the wrong product delivered to him.

Published: 11th October 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Deficiency in service has proven costly for Flipkart as the e-commerce giant has been asked to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for failing to deliver the right product to its customer and not replacing the wrong product with the right one despite the customer approaching the company several times. 

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has found Flipkart Internet Private Limited, its co-founder and executive director Sachin Bansal and e-Kart, guilty of deficiency in service and cheating the customer. 

It all started when customer Vadiraraja Rao ordered for an SG Player Edition English Willow Cricket Bat from his mobile phone in 2017.

A delivery boy of e-Kart delivered a parcel after collecting Rs 6,074 on April 10, 2017. When Rao opened the parcel, it contained a black coat instead of the cricket bat. Rao approached Flipkart to replace the product.

ALSO READ: Slow delivery pangs hit Flipkart post Big Billion Days sales

Despite several requests, Flipkart failed to replace the product. Later, Rao approached the consumer forum on May 13 this year and lodged a case seeking compensation from Flipkart.

A bench of the forum comprising C M Chanchala and Manjula H heard the arguments and found Flipkart, its co-founder and the courier service guilty.

The forum delivered the judgment on Wednesday. The forum asked Flipkart to deliver the right product to the petitioner in six weeks.

It also directed the respondents to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the consumer for the deficiency in service, mental agony the consumer went through and expenditure the consumer made towards the petition.

If Flipkart and other respondents fail to pay the compensation, they will have to pay the same with an annual interest of 10 per cent.

The forum observed that Flipkart and other respondents followed unethical practices and cheated the customer. Hence, the forum also asked the respondents to remit Rs 50,000 towards Consumer Forum Welfare Fund within a week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flipkart customer service Flipkart District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Sachin Bansal Vadiraraja Rao
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp