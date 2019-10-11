Home States Karnataka

I-T raids before bypolls is vendetta, says Congress

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also said that it was a political conspiracy.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

The cash seized from hawala operator by DGIT in medical seat scam | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I-T raids just seven weeks before the crucial bypolls to 15 assembly seats smacks of vendetta, and has eroded the sanctity of such raids, Congress leaders said on Thursday. With the raids directed against Congress leaders — former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara and former MP RL Jalappa -- the party is questioning the intentions of the ruling BJP.

“If I-T raids are conducted, no one has a problem, but this is drama, it is good for theatre. I have been chairman of the standing committee in Parliament, where the CBDT chairman and others were questioned. What is important in raids is facts and hard evidence, not fanfare. These are politically targeted raids, it is abuse of the I-T department. These raids are carried out in the backdrop of by-elections,’’ said former Union minister Veerappa Moily.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah called the raids “politically motivated”. “The series of IT raids against Dr G Parameshwara, RL Jalappa and others are politically motivated with malafide intentions. They are only targeting @ INC Karnataka leaders as they have failed to face us on policy and corruption issues.’’    

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also said that it was a political conspiracy. “I-T is busy targeting former DyCM of Karnataka @ Dr Parameshwara. We are law-abiding citizens in the country. Once again a staged political conspiracy is being carried out before the by election.’’

According to former minister HK Patil, “Congress leaders are being targeted to tarnish our image. This type of political harassment is not good for healthy democracy.’’    

Former Bellary MP VS Ugrappa said, “They raided D K Shivakumar when he sheltered Gujarat Congress MLAs during the election of Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel. When MLA Srinivas Gowda said in the House that Rs 5 crore was given to him by BJP leaders, present Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan and others, why was it not taken up for investigation by I-T or ED? Or when Rs 1,000 crore was spent putting up this government through Operation Kamala?’’ 

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said, “It is politically motivated. BJP will face the effects of these raids.’’ Congress’ former ally JDS was surprisingly quiet after the raids.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
I-T raids Dr G Parameshwara Congress Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp