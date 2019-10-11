Home States Karnataka

Man who sexually assaulted six-year-old shot by Karnataka police officer

According to Sujeetha Mohammed, Superintendent of Police KGF, Thamil Arasan alias Kutty was involved in the sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl.

By Express News Service

KOLAR: KGF Robertsonpet Circle Inspector Suriya Prakash opened fire from his service revolver on a person who was involved in the sexual assault of a minor girl.

According to Sujeetha Mohammed, Superintendent of Police KGF, Thamil Arasan alias Kutty was involved in the sexual assault on a 6-year-old girl.

In this connection, a case was taken up and police were in search of the accused. When the team of police rushed to the spot where he was hiding, he assaulted police constable Munuswamy and tried to attack other police officers.

Suriya Prakash opened two rounds of fire in defence. One bullet pierced Kutty's right leg. Sujeetha said the accused is stable and is now being treated in KGF General Hospital.

