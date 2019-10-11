NDRF rescue team fished out two dead bodies from Karnataka's Yagachi river

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Alur Police with the help of NDRF rescue team have fished out two of three dead bodies of the youth who drowned in Yegachi River while swimming on Tuesday.

The swimmers have fished out the dead bodies of Ratan and Bheemaraj of Hunasuvalli and search is on to trace Manu.

The district police pressed NDRF team into service after continuous efforts for 20 hours by police and local swimmers failed.

The police traced Ratan’s body 500 meters away from the spot and Bheemraj near Hampanakuppe, five km away from the spot.

Ratan, Bheemaraj, Manu, Sanjay and Dhanu had gone to Yegachi River for swimming on Tuesday. Fortunately, Sanjay and Dhanu had managed to reach the banks of the river.