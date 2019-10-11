SWR launches special trains to clear Deepavali rush

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear the extra rush of passengers for the upcoming Deepavali festival, the South Western Railway has decided to run the following pair of Suvidha Special trains:

Train between Yelahanka and Bidar

Yelahanka-Bidar Suvidha Special (Train No 82661) will depart from Yelahanka at 5 pm on October 25 (Friday) and October 28 (Monday) and will arrive Bidar at 8.30 am on the respective subsequent days. In the return direction the Bidar-Yelahanka Suvidha Special (Train No 82662) will depart from Bidar at 4 pm on October 26 (Saturday) and October 29 (Tuesday) and will arrive at Yelahanka at 8.40 am on the respective subsequent days. En route, the train will stop at Gauribidanur, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantpur, Guntakal, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Kamalapur, Humnabad and Khanapur Deccan.

Train between Mysuru and Vijayapura via Bengaluru

The Mysuru-Vijayapura Suvidha Special (Train No 82659) will depart from Mysuru at 4.45 pm on October 25 (Friday) and arrive at Vijayapura at 10.30 am the next day. In the return direction, the Vijayapura-Mysuru Suvidha Special (Train No 82660) will depart from Vijayapura at 6 pm on October 29 (Tuesday) and arrive at Mysuru at 12.20 am the next day. The train will stop at Mandya, Ramanagara, KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Chikkajajur, Chitradurga, Raydurg, Ballari - Tornagal, Hosapete, Koppal, Gadag, Holealur, Badami, Bagalkote, Almatti and Basavan Bagewadi.