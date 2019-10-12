Centre to cut funds to Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state’s finances are not looking very pretty for the fiscal year 2019-20. A combination of factors is set to deliver a blow to the state’s revenue receipts: floods, decrease in the devolution of funds from the Centre, and a drop in the collection of motor vehicles taxes.

Karnataka may see a shortfall of Rs 1,672 crore under the devolution of funds from the Centre. A mid-year review shows that while all other taxes have grown in comparison to the same period last fiscal, motor vehicles tax has seen a big dip.