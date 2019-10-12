Home States Karnataka

I-T raids to resume at Parameshwara's residence on Saturday

Sleuths of the Income-Tax Department will continue their raid on the properties of former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday as well, according to sources.  

TUMAKURU: Sleuths of the Income Tax Department will continue their raid on the properties of former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday as well, according to sources.  

The accountants of the Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (SSAHE), including engineering and medical colleges, were raided and accounts were scrutinised.

The raid will continue on Saturday as the IT officials were particular about some documents with regard to allegations of blocking of MBBS seats, a source told The New Indian Express.
The staffers of the institutions extended their co-operation during the raid, it added.

Parameshwara’s personal assistants, as well as close associates, are under the IT scanner. A close associate of his nephew Dr Anand had even produced the Kannada films in his (Anand’s) name, sources said.
“He had produced three films which flopped in the box office,” said Venkatesh, a producer.
The Income Tax sleuths had also targeted the residences of personal assistants of Parameshwara.

