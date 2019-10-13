Home States Karnataka

BJP using I-T to target Congress leaders, alleges Siddaramaiah

The Congress on Saturday blamed the “BJP-controlled I-T Department” for the alleged suicide of Ramesh M S, personal assistant of former deputy chief minister G Parameshwar.

Published: 13th October 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Saturday blamed the “BJP-controlled I-T Department” for the alleged suicide of Ramesh MS, personal assistant of former deputy chief minister G Parameshwar. Ramesh allegedly hung himself a day after Income Tax sleuths conducted raids on the properties of Parameshwar and the duo were questioned. 

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “Before committing suicide, he spoke to the media. The IT officials questioned him and unable to bear the torture, he has committed suicide. The I-T department is controlled by the BJP to target only Congress leaders. Are only Congress leaders running educational institutions and are there no BJP leaders running such institutions?’’       

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao called the I-T raids against Parameshwara “vindictive and politically motivated”. He termed the I-T action “barbaric” and blamed them for the suicide. 

In a tweet, the Congress said, “The IT department in cahoots with BJP4India have one point agenda which is to target opposition leaders. Allegedly harassed and hounded to commit suicide by IT department which is unleashing a tax terrorism on common man.’’ 

Another tweet read, “IT department claims second victim in state after VG Siddhartha. Harassment from @BJP4India controlled IT department has claimed life of Ramesh. In its rush to pester opposition, they have surpassed all levels of humanity and has repeatedly exceeded its mandate. This is condemnable and unheard of.’’  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Income Tax raids G Parameshwar
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp