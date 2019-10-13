BJP using I-T to target Congress leaders, alleges Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Saturday blamed the “BJP-controlled I-T Department” for the alleged suicide of Ramesh MS, personal assistant of former deputy chief minister G Parameshwar. Ramesh allegedly hung himself a day after Income Tax sleuths conducted raids on the properties of Parameshwar and the duo were questioned.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “Before committing suicide, he spoke to the media. The IT officials questioned him and unable to bear the torture, he has committed suicide. The I-T department is controlled by the BJP to target only Congress leaders. Are only Congress leaders running educational institutions and are there no BJP leaders running such institutions?’’

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao called the I-T raids against Parameshwara “vindictive and politically motivated”. He termed the I-T action “barbaric” and blamed them for the suicide.



In a tweet, the Congress said, “The IT department in cahoots with BJP4India have one point agenda which is to target opposition leaders. Allegedly harassed and hounded to commit suicide by IT department which is unleashing a tax terrorism on common man.’’

Another tweet read, “IT department claims second victim in state after VG Siddhartha. Harassment from @BJP4India controlled IT department has claimed life of Ramesh. In its rush to pester opposition, they have surpassed all levels of humanity and has repeatedly exceeded its mandate. This is condemnable and unheard of.’’