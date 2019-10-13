Opposition wants Karnataka floods to be declared national disaster

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLCs in the Upper House have demanded that the state government put pressure on the Union government to declare the recent floods that affected 22 districts in the state as a National Disaster, so that state can get more financial assistance.

Opposition leader in the Council S R Patil said the state witnessed the most devastating floods in the last 118 years. “But the state government is hesitating to put pressure on the Centre for the floods to be declared as National Disaster,’’ Patil said.

JDS Leader Basavaraj Horatti said 25 MPs were elected from Karnataka from the BJP. “Why do you fear to ask the PM? Take us with you if you cannot talk, we will talk on behalf of Karnataka. We need more funds,’’ he added.