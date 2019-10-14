Home States Karnataka

High-drama operation concludes after five days with capture of tiger in Karnataka's Bandipur

The high-drama operation finally concluded with the semi-conscious animal being sent to Kooragahalli Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, located 15 km from Mysuru.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

The tiger, which was tranquillised and captured, lies in a cage in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday

The tiger, which was tranquillised and captured, lies in a cage in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a five-day-long search operation, Karnataka Forest Department officials finally darted and captured Bandipur’s elusive ‘killer’ tiger on Sunday afternoon.

The high-drama operation finally concluded with the semi-conscious animal being sent to Kooragahalli Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, located 15 km from Mysuru.

However, there was a lot of confusion and chaos on ground till afternoon. Even before officials announced its capture, the news had already gotten out, but there was uncertainty over whether it was the same one that claimed two lives recently.

One rumour that was doing the rounds was that officials had captured a female tiger, orphaning its three cubs.

Putting an end to the confusion, Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, told The New Indian Express, “The animal darted is the right one. He is a male of around five years. He was darted at around 2.15 pm.”

Elaborating on the operation, Balachandra T, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said two darts were fired.

One missed the target, while the second one was successful.

“The animal ran into the forest and hid among bushes. At around 3.10 pm, he was traced and captured with nets, after which the announcement was made. To ensure it was the right one, staffers compared the unique marks on the animal with camera trap images,” he said.

The operation had started at 6 am, with the animal first being sighted at around 9.30 am.

Five teams had gathered in the area where the animal was resting, and spotted it again at 2 pm, said a senior Forest Department official.

The carnivore was darted by the department’s two sharp shooters, Akram and Venkatesh, who work in the Mysuru Wildlife Division.

They were mounted atop elephant Abhimanyu (also known as AK-47). Dasara elephants Jayaprakash and Ganesh were also put on duty.

Four Soliga tribals from BRT Tiger Reserve, who joined the search operation on Saturday morning, tracked its pugmarks from Antharsanthe to Muguvinahalli, where the animal was found resting in an abandoned field.

Punati Sridhar, forest force head, added that the animal took long to fall unconscious. “Normally, animals take 30-45 minutes to become unconscious.

In fact, when the animal was caged, his eyes were wide open. This proves that the tiger is healthy, and has no injuries either,” Sridhar said.

The animal is said to be a healthy male, weighing around 170 kg (normal weight being 140 kg).

Forest officials had imposed Section 144 around the reserve and Mysuru, but this was of little help.

“There were only a few police officers around. Soon after news of the tiger being darted spread, scores of people rushed to the forest. We had a tough time keeping people at bay. Many activists and volunteers had rushed to Bandipur over the weekend to help us, but this made it harder to manage. The animal, while in the net, was man-handled. We are worried if it suffered any internal injuries because of this,” the official added.

Forest Minister C C Patil and Gundlupet MLA C S Niranjan Kumar, who were at Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited, where the darted animal was brought, tried pacifying villagers and farmer leaders, who were sure that the department had captured the wrong tiger. They insisted that officials show them the animal as proof.

Not a man-eater, say officials

Forest officials said the tiger was looking for a new territory and food. He was pushed out of every place by other tigers, and found solace at the border of Gopalaswamy Betta range, near Muguvinahalli and Hundipura villages. He was hunting cattle. Camera trap images confirmed that the tiger mauled its victims out of fear, and there is no ground to call it a man-eater, officials said.

  • 5 teams on ground

  •  300 staffers

  •  7 elephants

  •  5 veterinarians

  •  5 teams, 5 guns

  •  200 camera traps

  •  30 vehicles

  •  4 Soliga tribals

— With inputs from Sreekantswamy B
@Chamarajanagar

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka forest department Bandipur Bandipur tiger
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp