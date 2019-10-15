Biker injured in bridge collapse 

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A biker had a narrow escape after the Malinganadu bridge, Mudigere taluk, collapsed following heavy rains, at 10 am on Monday. The area has been experiencing heavy rains since Sunday evening.

The biker, Tamminakudige Pradeep, sustained serious injuries owing to the fall.Pradeep was given first aid at Kalasa Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment.

The bridge is situated on the Koove-Hirebail connect road linking Aramane Talaguru, Bilagali Malinganadu, Taminakodige, Hemmakki, Idakani, Neranki and other villages. Following the collapse of the bridge, the villages have lost connectivity to the outside world.

Revenue officer Mahesh, Village Accountant Girish , PWD EE Manjunath visited the spot on Monday and studied the situation.

Manjunath later said that the process of constructing a temporary bridge in the adjoining coffee estate after convincing the owner has commenced. For the construction of a permanent bridge, a proposal will be submitted to the government, he said.