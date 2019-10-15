Muslim woman, daughter protest in front of DC office in Shivamogga after being given triple talaq

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA : A Muslim woman along with her daughter staged a dharna infront of the DC office in here on Monday demanding justice, as her husband pronounced triple talaq from Dubai through WhatsApp, following which she claimed to face hardships daily.

Ayesha Siddiqa, wife of Mustaf Baig, filed a complaint with the police after Baig gave her triple talaq. "After leading life with Baig for about 21 years, is pronouncing triple talaq right and justifiable?" questioned Ayesha.

Further she said, that it has become very difficult to lead life along with her daughter and the Baig's behaviour is also posing a problem for her daughter.

She requested her divorce to not be considered as "she wanted to spend her life with Baig again." She requested both the general public and government to support in her fight against the issue. In a release she mentioned that triple talaq is a social evil and is against the Indian law. "I condemn it. Even in a Muslim society this kind of triple talaq is illegal," she said.

Further she alleged that Baig's friends and relatives were trying to snub her by saying that nobody including the media would support her. "These people would forget this issue over a period. Baig's friends and relatives are also suggesting him not to come to India, to avoid any legal action against him,"alleged Ayesha in a release.

Staging the dharna, Ayesha sought the support of the people and requested them to provide justice to her in this issue. However, in the afternoon Ayesha gave up her dharna and went back home for unknown reasons.