Home States Karnataka

Class 10th board exams in Karnataka to begin from March 20 next year

Objections to these dates will be received in writing to the director of the board, from October 21, 2019 to November 11, 2019, according to a release.  

Published: 20th October 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

exams, classroom

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Sunday came out with the tentative timetable for the 10th board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams. 

The exams will begin on March 20, 2020 and conclude on April 3, 2020. 

Objections to these dates will be received in writing to the director of the board, from October 21, 2019 to November 11, 2019, according to a release.  

As per the tentative timetable: 

  • First languages Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit- March 20 

  • Elements of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Engineering Graphics, Elements of Electrical Engineering, Elements of Computer Science, Economics, will be held on March 21

  • Social science exam will be conducted on March 23

  • Science, Political Science, Carnatic music and Hindustani music will be conducted on March 26

  • Mathematics on March 30

  • Second languages English and Kannada on April 1

  • Third languages Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani and Tulu on April 3

As per the notification, the exams will be held between 9.30 am and 12.45 pm except for the music exams which will be held between 2 pm and 5.15 pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board SSLC exam Karnataka 10th board exam
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp