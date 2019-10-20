Class 10th board exams in Karnataka to begin from March 20 next year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Sunday came out with the tentative timetable for the 10th board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams.

The exams will begin on March 20, 2020 and conclude on April 3, 2020.

Objections to these dates will be received in writing to the director of the board, from October 21, 2019 to November 11, 2019, according to a release.

As per the tentative timetable:

First languages Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit- March 20

Elements of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Engineering Graphics, Elements of Electrical Engineering, Elements of Computer Science, Economics, will be held on March 21

Social science exam will be conducted on March 23

Science, Political Science, Carnatic music and Hindustani music will be conducted on March 26

Mathematics on March 30

Second languages English and Kannada on April 1

Third languages Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani and Tulu on April 3

As per the notification, the exams will be held between 9.30 am and 12.45 pm except for the music exams which will be held between 2 pm and 5.15 pm