Karnataka woman confronts Siddaramaiah for lack of relief measures for flood victims

The former Chief Minister had decided to visit the flood-affected areas near Badami village, which has been hit by devastating floods.

Published: 23rd October 2019 07:16 PM

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's visit to flood-affected areas on Wednesday was briefly disrupted when an elderlly woman confronted him for lack of relief measures for flood victims.

Speaking to Siddaramaiah, also the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, the woman from Badami village, said: "We were told that if we vote for you, we will get a house. Now you have got our vote, but we have not got the house. Who will give us the house?"

Earlier today, the former Chief Minister had decided to visit the flood-affected areas near Badami village, which has been hit by devastating floods.

