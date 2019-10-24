Home States Karnataka

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Hubballi man may know accused, but not directly involved

Published: 24th October 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:45 AM

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mohammed Sadiq Kuppelur, who was questioned on Tuesday in the Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, may know some of the murder accused but was not found complicit, police said. Central agencies had intercepted a call from another accused, Sayed Asim Ali of Nagpur, to Sadiq, following which he was questioned.

Sadiq was sent home on Tuesday after being questioned by officers of the Internal Security Division (ISD) of Karnataka police in Hubballi. 

A senior police officer from Uttar Pradesh told The New Indian Express that Sadiq is reportedly “not involved” in the crime. “Sadiq was questioned by Karnataka police based on a phone call between him and another accused, Sayed Asim Ali of Nagpur, which was intercepted by central agencies. Ali was heard asking Sadiq to arrange for a lawyer for the surrender of the accused. Ali had earlier received a call from prime accused Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain to arrange for a lawyer,” said the officer. 

“The information obtained following his interrogation was shared with UP police for follow-up action. There’s no case against Sadiq in Karnataka,” a Karnataka police officer said. 
“Sadiq’s association with the Tiwari murder accused will, however, be investigated,” he added. So far, eight men, including two prime accused, Ashfaq (21) and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed (23) from Gujarat have been arrested in the sensational murder case. 

The names of the other accused who were arrested are Rashid Ahmed Pathan (23), Faizan (21) and Maulana Salim Sheikh (24) from Gujarat, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq and Mufti Naeem Kazmin from Bijnor in UP, and Sayed Asim Ali (29) from Nagpur in Maharashtra. 

