Belagavi to get air connectivity to four more cities

Belagavi residents now have one more reason to cheer during this Deepavali festival.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:08 AM

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Belagavi residents now have one more reason to cheer during this Deepavali festival. By November, the city will be connected to four new destinations under UDAN-3 regional connectivity scheme.

As per the new winter schedule approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Belagavi will be connected to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Tirupati and Kadappa in Andhra Pradesh, and Mysuru.
Star Air will operate a direct flight from Belagavi to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore. The new winter schedule has become effective from October 27, but Star Air is expected to start the flight from November.

