Home States Karnataka

Farmers plan to picket CM Yediyurappa's house over flood relief

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene complained that the CM had promised a solution when farmers picketed Vidhana Soudha earlier this month but there is nothing done in this regard.

Published: 28th October 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers in the state are set to picket the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's home due to the lack of attention shown towards flood and drought-hit farmers.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene complained that the CM had promised a solution when farmers picketed Vidhana Soudha earlier this month. However, 15 days on, there has been no solution in the regard yet, said state president of the sene Chandrashekar Kodihalli. The farmers will march from Gandhi Statue to the Chief Minister's house on November 7.

"The recent floods have affected as many as 4,394 gramas in the state and 2.5 lakh houses," said Chandrashekar. "Altogether 15 lakh acres of cultivable land have been destroyed in the flood. Several lakh acres of land have lost their topsoil. To make the ground cultivable again would take several years," he added.

Without providing alternate accommodation, camps have been shut in flood-hit areas, alleged Chandrashekar. "Banks and financial companies have also filed complaints against those who are yet to repay loans. However, these people have been pushed to the brink having lost their land and livestock to the calamity," he said.

"When the CM promised a solution in 15 days, we stopped the protest temporarily," he said.

"The CM has been busy announcing the money granted by the central government, campaigning during the Maharashtra polls and protecting disqualified MLAs," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yediyurappa Karnataka floods Karnataka flood relief Karnataka farmers
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp