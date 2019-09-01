Home States Karnataka

Bandipur rangers hunt for ‘Tiger killer’ vehicle

The tiger was found dead by the side of the Melukamanahalli-Maguvina Halli road which is hardly used by vehicles at night.

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Forest Department officials are close to cracking the case of a tiger death reported on July 27 near Bandipur Tiger Reserve. A team of senior forest officials, probing the case, has concluded that the big cat was mowed down and has now zeroed in on a few possible suspects.

Though there is no provision for night safari in Karnataka, some resorts clandestinely take their guests on night drives hoping to sight some wild animals. Locals living near Melukamanahalli have told the team about the repeated sighting of a silver-coloured vehicle belonging to a local resort. 

“Prints of the tyre marks around the tiger carcass have already been collected. The initial probe indicated that the vehicle had rammed the animal at such speed that during autopsy, several of its bones were found broken. So far, we have no solid evidence to book a case against anyone. But we have gone through all CCTV footage between Gundlupet and Melukamanahalli and zeroed in on five vehicles. Some of the resort owners have claimed that their CCTV cameras were defunct,” said an investigating officer.

State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Punathi Sridhar said those responsible for the death of the tiger cannot escape the law. “The team has gathered some clues and we are probing the case from all angles,” he said.

Locals allege that tourists are lured into going on night safaris for additional charges and they are taken on roads around the tiger reserve where there are no night traffic restrictions. “Many times, resort guests ask for night drives to take pictures of wild animals. In other cases resort owners themselves offer night drives for their guests. A few years ago, the practice was rampant in Tamil Nadu border of Bandipur reserve which now have been controlled,” said a local.

