Railway section closed due to lanslides restored

MANGALURU: The Padil-Kulasekhara railway section that was closed owing to a landslide about a week ago was restored for railway traffic on Saturday. Southern Railway officials, after testing the fitness of the restored track using goods trains on Saturday morning, allowed Nimamuddin - Ernakulam Mangala Express (Train No 12618) to pass through the section at 4.20 pm on Saturday. The section was closed from the night of August 23 after a landslide was reported. And, the trains were cancelled between Padil and Mangaluru section.

According to officials from Palakkad Division, normal train services will resume in two days. On first phase, the passenger trains and intercity trains between Madgaon and Mangaluru Central will resume from Sunday. Madgaon - Mangaluru Central DEMU, which was operated till Tokur, will be operated from Mangaluru Central from Sunday onwards. Next, the Madsyaganda Express between Mangaluru Central and Mumbai LT will be operated from Mangaluru Central from Sunday onwards.