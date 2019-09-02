Home States Karnataka

Canteens, dorms for caretakers on cards at government hospitals in Karnataka

Health Minister B Sriramulu said it is sad that many people who accompany patients are forced to sleep in the corridors or on stone benches.

Published: 02nd September 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

hospital

For representational purposes

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Attendants of patients admitted in government hospitals catching forty winks on chairs, sleeping in the corridors or on benches outside is a common sight. Many a time, they are forced to use public toilets. Soon, all that may be a thing of the past.

In what is being touted as a first-of-its-kind initiative, the state government has decided to construct dormitories and provide canteen facilities at government-run hospital premises across the state. These will be for the use of the caretakers of patients.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Health Minister B Sriramulu said it is sad that many people who accompany patients are forced to sleep in the corridors or on stone benches as they do not have a place to spend the night. “These are poor people. We are planning to construct rooms in government hospital premises so that they can sleep peacefully even if it’s rainy or winter season,” he said. 

These rooms will have beds, toilets and bathroom facilities. However, the government not decided yet whether the dormitory and canteen facilities will be free or will be charged at a subsidised rate.
Referring to his previous tenure as Health minister, Sriramulu said, “We heralded a revolution by introducing the 108 ambulance service. Hospitals at Koppal, Ballari and Raichur, which were in a bad state, were upgraded. We will continue such work,” he said.

The minister also has plans to have trauma centres, dialysis centres and generic drug stores at all government hospitals. “Our plan is to provide quality treatment for the poor at affordable rates,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B Sriramulu government hospitals Karnataka
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp