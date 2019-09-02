Canteens, dorms for caretakers on cards at government hospitals in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Attendants of patients admitted in government hospitals catching forty winks on chairs, sleeping in the corridors or on benches outside is a common sight. Many a time, they are forced to use public toilets. Soon, all that may be a thing of the past.

In what is being touted as a first-of-its-kind initiative, the state government has decided to construct dormitories and provide canteen facilities at government-run hospital premises across the state. These will be for the use of the caretakers of patients.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Health Minister B Sriramulu said it is sad that many people who accompany patients are forced to sleep in the corridors or on stone benches as they do not have a place to spend the night. “These are poor people. We are planning to construct rooms in government hospital premises so that they can sleep peacefully even if it’s rainy or winter season,” he said.

These rooms will have beds, toilets and bathroom facilities. However, the government not decided yet whether the dormitory and canteen facilities will be free or will be charged at a subsidised rate.

Referring to his previous tenure as Health minister, Sriramulu said, “We heralded a revolution by introducing the 108 ambulance service. Hospitals at Koppal, Ballari and Raichur, which were in a bad state, were upgraded. We will continue such work,” he said.

The minister also has plans to have trauma centres, dialysis centres and generic drug stores at all government hospitals. “Our plan is to provide quality treatment for the poor at affordable rates,” he said.