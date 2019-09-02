ECI to take charge of World Election Bodies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) , which is taking over as Chair of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB), is hosting the 4th General Assembly. Over 120 participants from more than 50 countries will attend the events, scheduled for three days from Monday.

A meeting of the executive board of A-WEB will be held on Monday, while the General Assembly of A-WEB will be held when India takes over as Chair of A-WEB for the 2019-2021 term on Tuesday. Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora will preside over the General Assembly meeting.

Detailed deliberations at the A-WEB General Assembly include discussions on challenges and the future of furthering partnership among Election Management Boards, appointment of office-bearers, programmes and activities to be undertaken by A-WEB in 2020. On Wednesday, an international conference on ‘Initiatives and Challenges of Social Media and Information Technology in Elections’ will be held. Eleven countries will make their presentations on the subject.

voter verification

The Election Commission launched the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls, on Sunday. The Voter’s Verification Drive will be conducted till Oct 15.