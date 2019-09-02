Home States Karnataka

Rise in cases of other types of viral fever too in Karnataka

According to doctors in Bengaluru, Rhinovirus infections, influenza and RSV are also on a rise in the city lately.

Published: 02nd September 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

For representational purposes

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has termed the Dengue virus as one of the fastest spreading vector-borne viral disease, endemic in over 100 countries, putting at risk 40 per cent of the world’s population.

There are four dengue viruses (DENV) and it is caused by one of the four dengue serotypes (DENV -1,-2,-3 and -4). According to doctors, the dengue virus types cannot be identified or categorised by them, it can only be identified by the research centre laboratories. Only the National Institute of Virology in Pune can check if the virus is virulent.

“We cannot identify which type of dengue virus (DENV) the patient has. If the patient shows severe dengue conditions like haemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome with severe abdominal pain and more, the blood samples are sent to laboratories to check on the types,” said Dr Baliwanth A, Consultant Pediatrician, Manipal Pediatrics, Day Care Center Bangalore, Koramangala.

ALSO READ: Dengue fever hits Karnataka post-monsoon

But keeping aside dengue, during the monsoons, people at risk of being infected by the dengue virus can also catch a plethora of other viral fevers too. Rhinovirus infections, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), viral flu, measles and Rubella are some of the diseases that are just as common.

According to doctors in Bengaluru, Rhinovirus infections, influenza and RSV are also on a rise in the city lately. “As viruses tend to multiply during monsoon, there has been an increase in certain viral fevers. RSV is a major cause of respiratory illness in young children and they end up with a sore throat, fever, cough, headache, commonly seen in infants and toddlers. It can be highly contagious too,” said Dr. Rakshay Shetty, Intensivist, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), Rainbow Hospital.

Seconding this, Dr. Ambanna Gowda, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru said, “Last year, dengue rates were below normal. This time, it is very high. Other viral fevers are high as well. There is a lot of pollution with the rains, construction debris everywhere and a change in the weather, leading to all viral fevers. Many show signs similar to dengue.”

Scouting for larvae, health workers are having a tough time with the emergence of several new places of mosquito breeding like unused toilet commodes. “Some of the newly-found mosquito breeding sites are commonly frequented by unaware people. As they co-exist with the urban population in these places, the chanches of being bitten by mosquitoes from these places are quite high,” a health official revealed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Health Organisation Dengue virus Karnataka
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp