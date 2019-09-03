Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra, Karnataka to oppose Andhra’s demand for more Krishna water

It was decided that a High-Level Committee should be formed for better dam management and thereby avoid flood situations.

Published: 03rd September 2019 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa visited Maharashstra CM Fadnavis’ official residence (Photo | Twitter @CMofKarnataka)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis have decided to set up a High-Level Committee for better dam management to avoid flood situation and jointly oppose Andhra Pradesh’s application for redistribution of water against Krishna water tribunal order in view of division of Andhra and Telangana.

On a day-long tour of the town, the Karnataka Chief Minister first visited Siddhivinayak temple in the morning and then visited CM Fadnavis’ official residence ‘Varsha’ for ‘Ganesh Darshan’ along with Karnataka DCM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Maharashtra Ministers Girish Mahajan and Chandrashekhar Bawankule too were present at the occasion.

Later in a meeting, it was decided that a High-Level Committee should be formed for better dam management and thereby avoid flood situations.

The decision was made in light of recent floods in Kolhapur and Sangli. It was blamed that the delay in discharge of water from Almatti dam in Karnataka caused the floods. Additional funds from Centre for joint management of floods too would be sought by the two states jointly.

The central government would be requested to issue a gazette notification on the judicial verdict on Mahanadi and Krishna. 

The Central Government has already approved the construction of the Mumbai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor. It was also decided today to jointly request the central government to start the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yeddyurappa Devendra Fadnavis dam management Andhra Pradesh Krishna water Flood Krishna water tribunal Maharashtra floods Karnataka floods
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp