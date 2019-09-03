Maharashtra, Karnataka to oppose Andhra’s demand for more Krishna water

By PTI

MUMBAI: Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis have decided to set up a High-Level Committee for better dam management to avoid flood situation and jointly oppose Andhra Pradesh’s application for redistribution of water against Krishna water tribunal order in view of division of Andhra and Telangana.

On a day-long tour of the town, the Karnataka Chief Minister first visited Siddhivinayak temple in the morning and then visited CM Fadnavis’ official residence ‘Varsha’ for ‘Ganesh Darshan’ along with Karnataka DCM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Maharashtra Ministers Girish Mahajan and Chandrashekhar Bawankule too were present at the occasion.

Later in a meeting, it was decided that a High-Level Committee should be formed for better dam management and thereby avoid flood situations.

The decision was made in light of recent floods in Kolhapur and Sangli. It was blamed that the delay in discharge of water from Almatti dam in Karnataka caused the floods. Additional funds from Centre for joint management of floods too would be sought by the two states jointly.

The central government would be requested to issue a gazette notification on the judicial verdict on Mahanadi and Krishna.

The Central Government has already approved the construction of the Mumbai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor. It was also decided today to jointly request the central government to start the project.